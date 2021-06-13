Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Critical Survey

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autohome and MGT Capital Investments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $1.33 billion 6.58 $521.87 million $4.63 14.96 MGT Capital Investments $1.44 million 18.45 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Volatility & Risk

Autohome has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Autohome and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 38.64% 21.13% 16.47% MGT Capital Investments -297.73% -319.84% -112.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Autohome and MGT Capital Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 3 1 5 0 2.22 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Autohome currently has a consensus target price of $96.05, suggesting a potential upside of 38.68%. Given Autohome’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Autohome is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.3% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Autohome beats MGT Capital Investments on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining activity in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 1,500 miners in LaFayette, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

