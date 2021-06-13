Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Up 559.7% in May

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 559.7% from the May 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

Sands China stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 18,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,816. Sands China has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $52.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.83.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

