Short Interest in Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Grows By 527.5%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 527.5% from the May 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Separately, AlphaValue lowered Investor AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Investor AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of IVSBF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.53. 530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.43. Investor AB has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $23.76.

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.