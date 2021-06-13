Ren (REN) Price Down 23% Over Last Week

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, Ren has traded down 23% against the US dollar. Ren has a market cap of $413.13 million and $25.85 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00022279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.80 or 0.00779333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00084715 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.28 or 0.08042241 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.