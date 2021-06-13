Power Ledger Trading 24% Lower Over Last Week (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Power Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $86.05 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00022279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.80 or 0.00779333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00084715 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.28 or 0.08042241 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger (POWR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 441,147,654 coins. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

