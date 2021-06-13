MonaCoin (MONA) Price Down 14.7% This Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. MonaCoin has a market cap of $122.84 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00005043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,057.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.13 or 0.06474020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $583.10 or 0.01573493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.72 or 0.00441791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00150839 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.75 or 0.00673957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.08 or 0.00445457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007420 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00039019 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

