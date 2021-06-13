BetProtocol Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00022279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.80 or 0.00779333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00084715 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.28 or 0.08042241 BTC.

BetProtocol (BEPRO) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

