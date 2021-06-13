Analysts Anticipate New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NYMT. TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley began coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Shares of NYMT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,813,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,209. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 45.25 and a quick ratio of 45.25. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,462,000 after buying an additional 3,076,992 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,867,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,701 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,245,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

