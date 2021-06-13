Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.44. Energy Transfer reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

NYSE ET traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. 12,778,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,559,010. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.