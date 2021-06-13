Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.44. Energy Transfer reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

NYSE ET traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. 12,778,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,559,010. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.