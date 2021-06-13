Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.
EMR traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,146. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.73. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $99.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.
EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.
Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.