IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 141.2% from the May 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of IRCP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 25,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 18.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd boosted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 82,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the first quarter worth $1,770,000.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

