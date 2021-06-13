White Pine Capital LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,905 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $109.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.65.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

