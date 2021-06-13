Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Several brokerages have commented on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

RCKT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.18. The company had a trading volume of 195,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,135. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.85. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 760,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,721,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

