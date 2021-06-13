ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives $39.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACVA. Stephens began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

ACVA stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,106. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.23.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,199,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $48,240,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $42,661,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $38,071,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $32,909,000. 13.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

