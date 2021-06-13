ReddCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $84.24 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $84.24 million and $341,302.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,941.26 or 0.99737611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00031781 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009210 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.85 or 0.00358672 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00443561 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.11 or 0.00821054 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00064380 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003432 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

