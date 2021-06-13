Analysts Set Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Target Price at €37.70

Shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €49.30 ($58.00).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

ETR:BDT traded up €2.10 ($2.47) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €58.90 ($69.29). 13,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,576. The stock has a market cap of $597.43 million and a PE ratio of -122.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.55, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a fifty-two week high of €57.30 ($67.41).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

