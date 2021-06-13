Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the May 13th total of 303,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRQDF remained flat at $$0.50 on Friday. Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50.

CrÃ©dito Real, SAB. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto MÃºltiple, Entidad No Regulada, a non- banking institution, provides consumer lending products and services in Mexico. It offers payroll lending, consumer loans, small and medium business loans, group loans, and semi-new and used car loans. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

