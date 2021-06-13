Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Short Interest Down 72.9% in May

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the May 13th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
CNYCF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 12,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,094. Searchlight Resources has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07.
About Searchlight Resources
