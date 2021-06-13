Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Short Interest Down 72.9% in May

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the May 13th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CNYCF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 12,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,094. Searchlight Resources has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07.

Get Searchlight Resources alerts:

About Searchlight Resources

Searchlight Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, and uranium deposits. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold project covering 7,280 hectares located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property comprising 4 mineral claims covering approximately 3,051.6 hectares located to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt project located in the north of North Bay, Ontario.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Searchlight Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Searchlight Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.