Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lifted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383,540 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 0.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Oracle by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.90. 11,066,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,580,772. The company has a market capitalization of $239.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.34. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

