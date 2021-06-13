Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,430.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,265. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,441.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,313.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

