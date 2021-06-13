Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1,377.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

Shares of TSLA opened at $609.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.53 billion, a PE ratio of 609.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $652.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.70 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.