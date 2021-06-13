Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 825 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 202,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 76,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,254,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 33.6% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 257,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,960,000 after buying an additional 64,707 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 11,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $247.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.09. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $165.25 and a 1 year high of $261.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

