Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 167,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Diversey has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.80 million. Research analysts expect that Diversey will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

