Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings. Apartment Investment and Management posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apartment Investment and Management.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

NYSE:AIV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,059. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Robert A. Miller acquired 10,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,310.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry Considine acquired 100,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $564,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 411,500 shares of company stock worth $2,353,095 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

