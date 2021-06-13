ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to post sales of $17.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.30 million. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $7.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year sales of $74.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.40 million to $83.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $125.23 million, with estimates ranging from $103.70 million to $152.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 155.78%. The company had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

ADMA stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.82. 1,236,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,514. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 559,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 199,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.