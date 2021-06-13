Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Update

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a growth of 127.2% from the May 13th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $170,049.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 254,588 shares of company stock worth $1,406,838 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $12,455,000. 41.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.67. 131,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,009. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

