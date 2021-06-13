INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:INDT)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ:INDT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.20. 91,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,352. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $47.81 and a 12-month high of $80.35. The company has a market cap of $518.78 million, a P/E ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INDT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

