Short Interest in Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Increases By 131.5%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 131.5% from the May 13th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCPCF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 16,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,383. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09.

Get Nickel Creek Platinum alerts:

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, palladium, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel ShÃ¤w project that consists of 711 mineral claims and 91 mining leases covering an area of approximately 14,650 hectares located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.