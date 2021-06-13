Johnson Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $4.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.34. 1,807,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,278. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $200.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.18. The firm has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

