FOAM (FOAM) Price Hits $0.0359 on Top Exchanges

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. FOAM has a total market cap of $11.36 million and approximately $17,452.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00057178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00022439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.07 or 0.00776317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00084901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,963.61 or 0.08070787 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,516,733 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

