Analysts Set Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Price Target at $59.71

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Pentair in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.48. 1,216,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pentair has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $70.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.