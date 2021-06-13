Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWODF shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of TWODF remained flat at $$2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.