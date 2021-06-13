King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $199.59 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,844,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,288 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $199,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,066,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,580,772. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.