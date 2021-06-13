Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.9% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,240 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $131.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.44 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

