Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Acquires 16,032 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.1% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $74,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.48.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $365.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $372.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $362.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

