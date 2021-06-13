ZINC (ZINC) Trading Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. ZINC has a total market cap of $62,629.46 and $12.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZINC has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZINC

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

