Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Short Interest Update

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the May 13th total of 247,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ MRBK traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Meridian has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $29.18.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million. Meridian had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 25.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meridian will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Meridian by 75.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

