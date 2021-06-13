Ark Reaches Market Capitalization of $137.41 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Ark has a total market cap of $137.41 million and $2.86 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002937 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00013153 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000666 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,912,304 coins and its circulating supply is 129,791,407 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

