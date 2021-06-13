Short Interest in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Drops By 78.1%

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the May 13th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUXA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,676. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $13.27.

Get Lux Health Tech Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUXA. Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $20,540,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,493,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,134,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,615,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,065,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.