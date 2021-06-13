Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Short Interest Down 87.5% in May

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 306,500 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the May 13th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 634,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Novan news, CEO Paula B. Stafford purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,490.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Novan by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novan in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Novan by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NOVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Novan in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Novan stock traded up $5.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 126,145,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Novan had a negative net margin of 708.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.18%. On average, analysts predict that Novan will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

