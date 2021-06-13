Analysts Anticipate Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $859.30 Million

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will report sales of $859.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $907.36 million and the lowest is $778.13 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $448.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,343,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,877. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.