Analysts Anticipate Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $859.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will report sales of $859.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $907.36 million and the lowest is $778.13 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $448.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trip.com Group.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,343,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,877. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.