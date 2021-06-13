$496.95 Million in Sales Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will report $496.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $517.38 million and the lowest is $458.00 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $543.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,086.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,560 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,778,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,972,000 after buying an additional 321,617 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth $7,795,000. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 238,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 58,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after buying an additional 934,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

AEL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 548,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,112. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.