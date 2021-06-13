Bed Bath & Beyond’s (BBBY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 31.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of BBBY stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.91. 3,396,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,277,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

