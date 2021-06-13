Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of DGX traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.29. The stock had a trading volume of 822,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,929. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $103.26 and a 12 month high of $142.80. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,723,000 after buying an additional 236,899 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,846,000 after buying an additional 42,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,373,000 after buying an additional 407,180 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after buying an additional 628,637 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,718,000 after buying an additional 146,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

