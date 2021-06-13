Cloverfields Capital Group LP Increases Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 0.6% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,224 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 108,127 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 167,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.50. 3,217,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,376. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.