Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 62.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.45. The company had a trading volume of 710,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,180. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.17 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.65.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

