Grimes & Company Inc. Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.50. 721,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,277. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

