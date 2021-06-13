Johnson Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 443.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WHR traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,984. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $116.57 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.60.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

