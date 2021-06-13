Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
Cohen & Steers has increased its dividend payment by 39.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
CNS traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $74.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,330. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNS. TheStreet downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti raised Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.
Cohen & Steers Company Profile
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
