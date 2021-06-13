Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 385,043 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,243,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 385,043 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Southern Copper worth $152,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. FMR LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 548.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Southern Copper by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Southern Copper by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Southern Copper by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCCO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,927. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.93. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.93%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.19.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

